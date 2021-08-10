Enter to win! Stay and play sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOTV)- Firekeepers Casino Hotel is offering one lucky viewer the chance to stay and play in honor of their big renovation! From August 10th at 12am to August 15th at 11:45pm you can register to win a $250 gift card to use at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. On August 16, 2021 Jordan Carson will announce the winner live on eightWest! On August 16th, Jordan Carson will be LIVE on eightWest to announce the winner during the Firekeepers Casino Hotel grand opening celebration of the second tower.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is conveniently located just off Interstate 94 at exit 104. Firekeepers offers 2,900 of the latest slot and video poker games, live hand dealt poker, 81 table games, a 500 seat live bingo room and an exclusive high limit area.