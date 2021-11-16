Donate warm coats and toys to neighbors in need, with Firekeepers Casino Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each year, Firekeepers Casino Hotel and The Fire Hub work together to make sure their neighbors in need are fed during the holiday season. Once agiin this year, Firekeepers will be holding thier annual holiday food and toy distribution, Monday, December 13th, 2021. From noon until 3pm, community members in need can come out to Kellogg Arena to receive holiday food to take home for the holiday along with winter coats and toys for the kids.

You can help families in need by donating new toys and coats of all sizes from now through December 13th at the Fire Hub in Battle Creek. For more information, click the video above.