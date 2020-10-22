Donate food items during the season of giving with Firekeepers Casino Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We like to think of the holidays as a time to gather with family and friends – but for some that’s not possible, especially this year. The Fire Hub, and Firekeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, are coming together to help families in need. Each year, FKCH purchases 2,500 turkeys to donate to food banks across West Michigan and Indiana. As this is the season of giving, the community is encouraged to help, as well. From Novembr 1-22, bring 5 non-perishable food items to the Red Hot Rewards Club booth at the casino, and receive Red Hot Credits to use for play. Jim Wise, VP of Marketing Sports/Online Gaming, joins us to talk about their efforts and ways the community can help. Click the video above to watch.

The Fire Hub at Firekeepers

175 S Kendall St – Battle Creek

FireHubBC.com