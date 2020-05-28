Behind the scenes video: the food reclamation project at Firkeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Food waste contributes to nearly 12% of the total waste in the U.S., according to the Worchester Polytechnic Institute. This accounts for $31 billion worth of food wasted. In Battle Creek, the number of food insecure families in on the rise. These families are hard-working members of society, who simply can’t make ends meet. To help the local hunger issue, and also reduce waste, Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s food reclamation initiative is helping both. The food and beverage team at the casino hotel just received national recognition for their efforts. Read more about the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Food Recovery Challenge National Award.

Jordan Carson received a tour of the FKCH kitchen, where the food reclamation process begins. Chef Michael McFarland of Firekeepers takes us behind the scenes on the video above.