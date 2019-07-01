Be the first to know about hot happenings at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) is launching a partnership with Nixle, a platform for local and public safety communications, to provide a quick, efficient, and secure way to get real-time, neighborhood-level information out to community members.

The partnership between NHBP and Nixle will allow community members to opt in to receiving notifications that will be pushed out by the NHBP Tribal Police Department, as well as other authorities. These notifications may include everything from weather and traffic alerts to more serious instances, such as an active intruder, boil water advisory or a missing person.

“We are always looking for ways to communicate better with the community, especially when we need to be urgent, and Nixle provides a powerful method for doing that,” said Carter Bright, Director of Law Enforcement for the NHBP Tribal Police Department. “Other agencies have worked with them quite successfully, so we are excited to see what they can do for us.”

To opt in to receiving notifications through Nixle, community members should use one of the following methods:

Text “NHBPALERT” to 888-777. After receiving a confirmation text, follow the remaining prompts. Visit www.nixle.com and create a user profile.

Nixle will enable the NHBP Tribal Police Department to deliver notifications securely to those that opt in by text message and email. The Nixle system will continue to increase its effectiveness as more of the local community opts in to receiving notifications from the platform.

The system is available at no cost, however standard messaging rates apply.