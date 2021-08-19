A walk in the clouds: Nik Wallenda tight-rope walks from Firekeepers Casino Hotel tower 1 to tower 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Monday was a big deal in Battle Creek at Firekeepers Casino Hotel! After years of planning the multi-million dollar expansion is now officially open! The day was huge celebration, which was capped off by Nik Wallenda, world-renowned tight-rope walker.

Wallenda’s walk spanned from the first tower to the second tower, which was 400 feet across and 200 feet above ground! We got the chance to chat with him right after he landed on the second tour.

