A look inside Dacey’s Sportsbook at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-On Monday, June 22, 2020, officials at Firekeepers Casino Hotel cut a ribbon to mark the Grand Opening of Dacey’s Sportsbook, the first tribally-owned casino sportsbook to open in Michigan. Click the video above to see the grand opening.
“FireKeepers guests now have the ability to bet on the biggest sporting events worldwide at Dacey’s Sportsbook, located in a restaurant and bar featuring the great food and craft beers Dacey’s Taphouse is known for,” stated Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing & Sports/Online Gaming. Several major big screens now fill Dacey’s Sportsbook & Taphouse, creating an unmatched environment to watch the biggest games, the dramatic finishes and the potential for exciting wins. Live wagering windows and self-service betting kiosks will also be available at Dacey’s. FireKeepers has partnered with SG Digital to provide on property sports betting and, eventually iGaming.