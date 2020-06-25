A look inside Dacey’s Sportsbook at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

Battle Creek, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel, and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, today celebrated expansion progress in multiple exciting ways. Construction on a second hotel tower reached the Topping Off point and was recognized with a traditional tribal ceremony. Moments later, officials moved inside the casino and cut a ribbon to mark the Grand Opening of Dacey’s Sportsbook, the first tribally-owned casino sportsbook to open in Michigan.

The new eight-story, 203 room second hotel tower, designed by JCJ Architecture and built by Clark Construction Company of Lansing, MI, is in alignment with FireKeepers’ existing standards of excellence, as the current hotel has been recognized as a AAA Four Diamond award winner for the past five consecutive years. The new hotel rooms will feature upscale built-in décor matched with the latest in guest service technology.