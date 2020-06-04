A look at the new safety measures inside Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) Firekeepers Casino Hotel has reopened its doors to the public with new safety precautions in place. Jordan Carson went inside the casino and hotel to show you what to expect. Click the video above to watch.

A new feature is now available on the Firekeepers Casino Hotel website. If you’re wondering how available slot machines are, or if casino floor may be busy, a new feature can help. The ‘slot occupancy’ number is now available on-line. This shows the percentage of how many games are in play. The higher the percentage, the fewer games are available. This can be found at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel website.

Slot Occupancy numbers are now available to help you plan your trip.

Newly implemented protocols are outlined below.

Physical distancing Guests will be advised and directed to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from other groups of people not traveling with them while standing in lines, using elevators or moving around the property. Floor decals have been installed throughout the property to guide you. In active restaurants, there are a reduced number of tables and other physical layouts will be arranged to ensure appropriate distancing. The slot floor will present rows with ever other game shut down, presenting a dramatically lower amount of available games. With slot occupancy greatly reduced, we encourage guests to visit firekeeperscasino.com website before leaving home. We will have a slot calculator on the site, to advise how many of our current games are in play. The higher the number in play, the lower the number of available games. We do not promise gaming space or access to the building will be allowed at any particular time if existing volumes of guests are high. Table games will limit the number of people allowed to play at any one time at each game.

Facial coverings required Masks or facial coverings will be required for all guests and Team Members on the property. Guests should be prepared to provide their own mask.

Symptom Scans Guests, vendors and Team Members alike will be subject to a temporal scan upon entry. Those exhibiting a fever or symptoms will be asked to wait to return at least 72 hours after symptoms have dissipated. Due to this, the entrances at Dacey’s Sportsbook and the parking garage will not be available.

Other items to note Smoking will not be permitted anywhere inside the building. Guests may leave the building to smoke (in designated exterior areas) but are required to a temperature check upon return. Poker, Bingo, Mijem Buffet and Chi Mon-ee’s will remain closed. Self-service beverage stations will not be available. The parking garage will be closed. Valet parking will not be available. The valet area may still be utilized for drop off/pick up. Hotel pool and fitness areas will be closed. Bus group visits will not be available. TITO (slot) vouchers from pre-closure will be honored for 60 days from opening.

Hygiene Sanitizer stations are available throughout the property. Additional Cleaning Ambassadors have been deployed to continually clean high touch areas throughout the property, including gaming areas, hotel corridors, and more, 24/7.



Hotel and dining reservations for dates beginning June 1 can be made at firekeeperscasino.com.