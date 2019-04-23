Firekeepers Casino

'Cocktails for sock' helps provide for those less fortunate

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 09:18 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 09:18 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - FireKeepers Casino Hotel is doing good for the community, once again. The casino hotel leveraged a special offer from one of its beverage vendors to provide more than 1,200 pairs of socks for those less fortunate. 

The partnership drew the enthusiasm of the FireKeepers bartenders and beverage staff, who offered a group of 'Cocktails for Socks' drinks. For every drink sold, a pair of socks would be donated. In year one, the promotion created 1,280 pairs of socks for men and women. This number is an increase of 83% from the previous year. The socks are being donated to S.A.F.E. Place and The Haven of Rest.

“We are proud to partner with great community oriented vendors to be able to provide for those in need in our area,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “Supporting our community and improving the lives of our local residents is important to every person who works here and is our number one goal.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2018 Native Midwest category, including Best Casino. FireKeepers was also selected one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room and bingo room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 243 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship a Symetra Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

