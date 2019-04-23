Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - FireKeepers Casino Hotel is doing good for the community, once again. The casino hotel leveraged a special offer from one of its beverage vendors to provide more than 1,200 pairs of socks for those less fortunate.

The partnership drew the enthusiasm of the FireKeepers bartenders and beverage staff, who offered a group of 'Cocktails for Socks' drinks. For every drink sold, a pair of socks would be donated. In year one, the promotion created 1,280 pairs of socks for men and women. This number is an increase of 83% from the previous year. The socks are being donated to S.A.F.E. Place and The Haven of Rest.

“We are proud to partner with great community oriented vendors to be able to provide for those in need in our area,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “Supporting our community and improving the lives of our local residents is important to every person who works here and is our number one goal.”

