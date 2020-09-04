Exalta Health: Welcoming neighbors and eliminating barriers to quality healthcare in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Exalta Health works to provide quality healthcare to neighbors in need, and lightening the financial burden to receiving care. As we know, many community members make the decision between paying for food and utilities or bringing family members to the doctor. That is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the rate of unemployment and furloughed workers are on the rise, the number of families facing food insecurity and families neglecting healthcare concerns rises along with it.
Exalta Health is the integrated healthcare home with services that include:
- Family practice
- Internal medicine
- Urgent care
- Gynecology
- Cardiology (non-surgical)
- Orthopedics (non-surgical)
- Endocrinology
- ENT
- Diabetic education and counseling
- Minor procedures
- Neurology
- Specialist referrals
- Lab services
- Medication support
- Optometry
- Glasses
- Interpretation services
- Dental care
- Oral surgery
- Dental hygiene
- Spiritual care
- Psychiatry
- Behavioral health counseling
- Care management
- Insurance navigation
Looking to become a patient? Call 616-475-8446 to schedule a registration appointment where the team at Exalta Health will listen to your medical/dental needs, get to know you and your health, determine fees on a sliding fee scale, and explore possible assistance that may be available.
Clinica Centro
2060 Division Ave S
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Hours
Mon/Tue/Thur: 9 am-5 pm
Wed & Fri: 9 am-12 pm
2nd & 4th Mon of the month: 6 pm-8 pm
Walk-in Dental Clinic
Wed & Thurs: 9 am til capacitySouth Clinic at Streams of Hope
280 60th Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Hours
Wed: 12:30 pm-3:30 pm