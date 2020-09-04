Exalta Health: Welcoming neighbors and eliminating barriers to quality healthcare in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Exalta Health works to provide quality healthcare to neighbors in need, and lightening the financial burden to receiving care. As we know, many community members make the decision between paying for food and utilities or bringing family members to the doctor. That is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the rate of unemployment and furloughed workers are on the rise, the number of families facing food insecurity and families neglecting healthcare concerns rises along with it.

Exalta Health is the integrated healthcare home with services that include:

Family practice

Internal medicine

Urgent care

Gynecology

Cardiology (non-surgical)

Orthopedics (non-surgical)

Endocrinology

ENT

Diabetic education and counseling

Minor procedures

Neurology

Specialist referrals

Lab services

Medication support

Optometry

Glasses

Interpretation services

Dental care

Oral surgery

Dental hygiene

Spiritual care

Psychiatry

Behavioral health counseling

Care management

Insurance navigation

Looking to become a patient? Call 616-475-8446 to schedule a registration appointment where the team at Exalta Health will listen to your medical/dental needs, get to know you and your health, determine fees on a sliding fee scale, and explore possible assistance that may be available.

Clinica Centro

2060 Division Ave S

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Hours

Mon/Tue/Thur: 9 am-5 pm

Wed & Fri: 9 am-12 pm

2nd & 4th Mon of the month: 6 pm-8 pm

Walk-in Dental Clinic

Wed & Thurs: 9 am til capacitySouth Clinic at Streams of Hope

280 60th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Hours

Wed: 12:30 pm-3:30 pm