Exalta Health provides hope and healing to the uninsured and under-insured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-For many in West Michigan, deciding whether to put food on the table, pay bills or visit the doctor when a family member becomes ill is a real issue. Thanks to Exalta Health, community members have a place to turn, that helps with medical and emotional needs.

Exalta Health provides medical, vision, dental, behavioral and spiritual care services in the heart of Grand Rapids. Their services extend to serve people of any ethnicity, language, gender, disability, religion or creed. Through a professional staff and over 130 volunteers, Exalta Health specializes in quality healthcare that’s affordable to members living at or below the poverty line. To learn more, visit the Exalta Health website.

“HEROES AMONG US”

Exalta Health has joined in the effort to highlight local hospital healthcare heroes, and secure donations from the public to support hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Damstra, CareLinc Medical Equipment CEO, speaks on the importance of donating to the ‘Heroes Among Us’ fund.

‘Heroes Among Us’ is presented by CareLinc

During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical heroes are working tirelessly on the front lines to save our communities and keep our families safe. The Heroes Among Us During Covid-19 is a WOOD TV8 and WOTV4 campaign that will highlight the incredible stories that took place at some of the incredible hospitals across West Michigan. CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply has brought four West Michigan hospitals together to broadcast their incredible stories, and receive support from the community.

Exalta Health is joining the efforts to help secure funds for this incredibly important effort.

>>>Click hereto donate