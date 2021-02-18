Ending homelessness one family at a time with Family Promise of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Family Promise partners with families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by helping them get back on their feet so they can create a stable lifestyle for their children.

Family homelessness is becoming more and more prevalent in our community. Families with children are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population making up almost 50 percent of those who are homeless in West Michigan. Family Promise is doing everything in our power to end family homelessness….one family at a time. Most of the families we help are just like ours, but they haven’t been able to overcome a difficult situation. That’s where Family Promise can help!

Family Promise has helped over 4,000 children and 1,500 families build a strong foundation for their family’s future by providing emergency services, permanent housing, case management, mentoring and furniture donation services.

Get involved!

The 2021 Family Promise Virtual Gala takes place Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 7-8:00PM on-line.

Help Family Promise continue this important work, ensuring families have had a safe place to shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, March 11th, 20217:00 PM – 8:00 PMRegistration – $100 per householdRSVP by March 1, 2021A link to the event will be provided the week of the event.

To register, contact Kate O’Keefe at kate@familypromisegr.org or 616-608-8905.

*Information provided by Family Promise of Grand Rapids.