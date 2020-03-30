Video: David’s House Ministries opens on-line auction after canceling event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In the midst of COVID-19, many 501-C3 organizations are looking to community for help. One of those not-for-profit organizations is David’s House Ministries.

David’s House Ministries is a collection of houses that have been turned into homes for the 43 residents who live there. The Wyoming property includes five homes, where the mission is to care for the daily life, adult foster care, and supportive services for adults with disabilities. Click video above to learn more.

The intent of David’s House Ministries, and usually the resident and parent/guardians wish, is that this would be the home of the residents, for the rest of their lives.

As COVID-19 has made social distancing a governmental enforcement, David’s House Ministries had no choice but to cancel their biggest fundraising event of the year, the Spring Gala. Due to the cancellation, David’s House Ministries has no idea how they will recover this type of fundraising for the ministry. With this, the auction that would’ve been a part of the gala is now on-line for the community to bid on.

“We are an organization providing care to 52 individuals with a staff of 75 employees. With an operating budget of $3.5 million, we need to raise 35% of this budget annually through generous contributions. Our Spring Gala typically accounts for $150,000 of this fundraising, which is why it is so important for us to continue on with this online version of it this week. We are an essential service, like many other non-profits in West Michigan, serving many families who depend on us to be able to continue to provide love and support to their loved ones.” – Casey Kuperus, President David’s House Ministries

The website is live now and the bidding opens Tuesday, March 31 at 8:00 am, and will continue until 11:45 pm on Thursday, April 2. Click here to view Auction

Bidding Starts: March 31st at 8:00 am

Bidding Ends: April 2nd at 11:45 pm

The ministry is also in need of cleaning supplies for their several buildings. If you’re able to donate cleaning supplies to the ministry, you can drop them at the administration building at 2251 Hope Grove Ave.