David’s House Ministries opens on-line auction after canceling event due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In the midst of COVID-19, many 501-C3 organizations are looking to community for help. One of those not-for-profit organizations is David’s House Ministries.

David’s House Ministries is a collection of houses that have been turned into homes for the 43 residents who live there. The Wyoming property includes five homes, where the mission is to care for the daily life, adult foster care, and supportive services for adults with disabilities. Click video above to learn more.

The intent of David’s House Ministries, and usually the resident and parent/guardians wish, is that this would be the home of the residents, for the rest of their lives.

As COVID-19 has made social distancing a governmental enforcement, David’s House Ministries had no choice but to cancel their biggest fundraising event of the year, their Spring Gala, which would’ve taken place on March 23rd. They had hoped to raise $15,000 or more at this year’s gala. Due to the cancellation, David’s House Ministries has no idea how they will recover this type of fundraising for the ministry. With this, the auction that would’ve been a part of the gala is now on-line for the community to bid on.

The website is live now and the bidding opens next week Tuesday and will continue until 11:30 Thursday night. Auction

The ministry is also in need of cleaning supplies for their several buildings. If you’re able to donate cleaning supplies to the ministry, you can drop them at the administration building at 2251 Hope Grove Ave.