Cuddles for a cause: Buy a plush pal, and one is given to a local child in foster care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-There are currently more than 42,000 children in the foster care system on any given day in the United States. Often this is a scary time of transition for a child, so Lavender Life Company in Caledonia decided to provide comfort when children need it during this time. For every Xander Bunny, or Xander Dog purchased, one will be given to a local child in foster care. Lavender Life Company sits on a beautiful lavender garden in Caledonia, Michigan, where Vic and Vicki Bennett live and serve as the Co-CEOs. Their mission is to ensure than every child feels loved and never alone.

The Xander Bunny and Dog are carefully designed for everyone to enjoy. Simply warm the removable heating pack in the microwave for a few seconds, giving a minimum of 20 minutes of warmth and support. The glow in the dark heart recharges after a few minutes in the sunlight. Place the plush in direct sunlight and grab before bed to see the heart glow. Hand wash to keep your dog germ-free and fluffy! To shop for Xander products or the entire line of lavender products click SHOP!

Click the video above to see products, and how Lavender Life Company is expanding!