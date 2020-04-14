COVID-19 wont stop God’s Kitchen from feeding those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Local, state, and federal health officials are working tirelessly to safeguard the health of families and individuals. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan is listed among the states without enough beds to sustain the infected population. With the help of a local company, thousands of beds have been purchased for patients throughout the state.

Jordan Carson sat down with Mike Damstra, President of CareLinc Medical Equipment. Click the video player above to watch.