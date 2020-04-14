COVID-19 wont stop God’s Kitchen from feeding those in need

|GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Despite the growing need for food support, during COVID-19, chefs and staff at Catholic Charities West Michigan will continue making delicious meals for anyone who needs them. God’s Kitchen has served almost 7,000 to-go meals in the past three weeks. Everyday the crew of staff members are preparing and serving meals in the safest way possible. From Portobello Burgers to Tuscan Lobster Salad, the meals being given are providing patrons with many food options, during this time of need. To continue serving the community throughout the pandemic, support is vital. No contribution is too big or too small. See below how your contribution can help.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Because of the growing need and additional costs related to the to-go materials, any way the community can support this mission is appreciated! To make a tax-deductible donation, visit ccwestmi.org/donate.
Where donations go:
$22 – 10 meals at God’s Kitchen
$59 – To-go materials for 100 meals
$220 – 100 meals at God’s Kitchen
$660 – 1 day of meals at God’s Kitchen
$4,620 – 1 week of meals at God’s Kitchen