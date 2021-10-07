Women find compassion and comfort after Cancer diagnosis, thanks to a team of women at CareLinc

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when women should remind their friends, sisters, co-workers, family members, and themselves to schedule an annual mammogram. Many women however, are so scared of a malignant result that they miss their appointment year after year.

For women who receive a Cancer diagnosis, the road can be long, and the news is devastating. But comfort and compassion is being provided by an incredible team of women “fitters”, at CareLinc Medical Equipment. When a woman undergoes a mastectomy, CareLinc fitters give of their expertise, time and compassion. Often times, women who go in for a fitting leave with more than they ever imagined they’d receive…a compassionate visit, and a friend for life. Click the video above to watch.

To find out more about CareLinc and visiting a CareLinc fitter, visit the CareLinc website.

