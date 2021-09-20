Walk, Bike or Run! PedALS event with CareLinc supports the Susan Mast ALS Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes someone dies from ALS. At this time, there is no cure or treatment for ALS.

The Susan Mast ALS Foundation serves ALS patients, families and caregivers in West Michigan.

The Stokwell family, has gone through the hardships of having James Stokwell, husband and father go through diagnosis and treatments of ALS. We sat down to talk to the family on their difficult journey, and their help and employee care from CareLinc Medical Equipment. To watch the story, click on the link below.

CareLinc Medical Equipment is proud to support the Susan Mast ALS Foundation and help bring awareness to this life-altering disease.

Join us and grab your bike or lace up your running shoes to join team CareLinc for the weekend-long PedALS event in September!

You can even pledge or become a virtual participant to fundraise for this incredible cause. Visit: https://pedalsforals.com/ to register!