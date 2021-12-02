Video: ‘Thanks for Giving’ annual event pays tribute to supporters of UMRC & Porter Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In 2019, UMRC joined forces with Porter Hills, sharing a proven commitment to senior living excellence. Together the two are united in the effort to enhance independence and the well-being of Michigan’s older adults. Thanks to a community of supporters, UMRC and Porter Hills have been successful in providing the highest quality of care for the seniors they serve.

On November 11, 2021, their annual ‘Thanks for Giving’ event was held at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The event paid tribute to supporters of the UMR and Porter Hills mission. CareLinc Medical Equipment was the highlighted sponsor of the event. Click the video above to watch!