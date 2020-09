GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Join us in celebrating the heroes behind the masks, as we speak to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines, and some of the patients who’ve survived the COVID-19 virusus.

Tune-into the half-hour special broadcast, ‘Heroes Among Us’, September 7, at 7PM on WOOD TV8.

Heroes Among Us is underwritten and fully funded by CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply.