‘Together We Heal’: CareLinc supports Mercy Health during National Healthcare Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-National Healthcare Week is May 9-15, 2021. As a thank you to local healthcare workers, Mercy Health has devoted the week to thanking and celebrating healthcare staff. Mercy Health’s “In Serving Each other, Together We Heal” initiative is presented by CareLinc, and highlights Mercy Health’s gratitude to employees with messages throughout the hospital, and on-air through Live Local-Give Local, a partnership CareLinc has with Jordan Carson.

Mike Damstra, (President of CareLinc), along with Mercy Health’s Dr. Biersack (Chief Medical Officer), Datro Cartman Jr. (Emergency Management Coordinator, Security), and Katie Diemer, (RN) came together to film special commercial messages and a story to air during Live Local Give Local.

Click the video above to watch the “Together We Heal” commercial.

Dr. B, Datro Cartman Jr. , Emergency Management Coordinator, Security-Mercy Health

“Mercy Health thanks CareLinc for their donation and support to healthcare.”

-Mercy Health