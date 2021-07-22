Tackling ALS Together: CareLinc helps local family after unfathomable diagnosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-James Stockwell was a hard worker. He worked cutting concreate around the West Michigan area. The family man and husband began feeling short of breath while working, and after months, his symptoms seemed to worsen.

His wife, Julie, made the appointment to take her husband to the doctor. What they thought was possibly a minor complication, was quickly turned into a life-changing diagnosis.

ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a disease that attacks the cells that control movement. A diagnoses that often gives patients 2- 5 years to live. The brain ultimately stops talking to muscles causing increased paralysis over time. Ultimately, a patient diagnosed with ALS causes it’s patients to be unable to eat, breathe or move on their own.

With the help of CareLinc Medical Equipment, and the Stockwell’s Respitory Therapist; Tabatha, the family has learned many ways to help James.

Jordan Carson from WOOD TV8 had the opportunity to sit with the family for an interview.

*Click the video above to watch.

Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes someone dies from ALS. At this time, there is no cure or treatment for ALS…

YOU CAN HELP!

The Susan Mast ALS Foundation serves ALS patients, families and caregivers in West Michigan.

CareLinc Medical Equipment is proud to support the Susan Mast ALS Foundation and help bring awareness to this life-altering disease.

Join us and grab your bike or lace up your running shoes to join team CareLinc for the weekend-long PedALS event in September! You can even pledge or become a virtual participant to fundraise for this incredible cause. Visit: https://pedalsforals.com/ for more information!