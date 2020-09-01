Removing barriers while creating equitable access to testing, prevention and care at Metro Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In the last few months, our community has seen the health disparities with local neighbors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are facing challenges to receiving care, like inadequate health insurance, a lack of transportation and language barriers. Metro Health is working to remove these barriers by setting up testing sites through community partners and through the work of their Community Clinic which works year-round to serve 6,500 patients who may not otherwise be able to afford health care. Here’s a closer look at Metro Health, as our Heroes Among Us campaign continues. Click the video player above to watch.
Donate to the Heroes Among Us Fund
The campaign will benefit four participating hospitals including Saint Mary’s (Mercy Health), Metro Health, Spectrum Health and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.
“Every generation has a defining moment in history – this is ours“.-Jamie Counterman, Foundation Director/Metro Health Hospital Foundation