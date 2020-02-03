One less thing for new moms to think about, thanks to CareLinc Medical Equipment

Closings & Delays
Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-New moms have a lot to think about. Thanks to CareLinc Medical Equipment, choosing the right breast pump doesn’t need to be one of them. CareLinc Medical Equipment is making it easy by providing insurance-covered breast pumps. Click video link above to watch.

Here’s how easy it is…

  • Mom orders her breast pump online at carelincmed.com
  • Mom submits insurance information & RX to CareLinc through a secure form
  • CareLinc confirms breast pump selection and order with mom
  • CareLinc ships the new breast pump direct to mom’s door!
IT’S EASY!

  • Add to Cart
  • Wait for E-mail
  • Confirm Order
  • Receive Breast Pump

