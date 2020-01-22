New moms have a lot to think about, CareLinc Medical Equipment is helping.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Congratulations, you’re a new mom! With so many things to think about, finding the right breast pump shouldn’t be one of them. CareLinc Medical Equipment is making it easy by providing insurance-covered breast pumps.

Here are the steps:

Mom orders her breast pump online at carelincmed.com

Mom submits insurance information & RX to CareLinc through a secure form

CareLinc confirms breast pump selection and order with mom

CareLinc ships the new breast pump direct to mom’s door!

