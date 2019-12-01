Making a house a home, thanks to CareLinc Medical Equipment

Grand Rapids, MI, (WOTV)- When a local organization gives of their time and resources to give back to others, it’s more than just philanthropy. It’s a way of putting aside the importance of revenue, and put people in need first. CareLinc Medical Equipment helped turn a house into a home for local residents at David’s House Ministries.

David’s House Ministries provides quality care, facilities, and supportive services for adults with a developmental disability, traumatic brain injury or mental illness. The organization works to provide an intentionally Christian environment along with programs that ministers to the whole person. Click the video above to see how CareLinc Medical Equipment helped to create a home for residents in care.