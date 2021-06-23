Looking for a reward career with big benefits? CareLinc is hiring!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Looking for a new career? Looking for a career change? Join a company that offers big benefits, paid time off, and a ton of additional incentives. CareLinc is a premier, regional provider of home care equipment and services across several states. CareLinc specializes in medical equipment sales and rentals, along with equipment repair for people of all ages and sizes.

The CareLinc culture begins with careers grown in your hometown and with strong ties to the communities they serve, CareLinc is a company that stands for compassion, dignity, charitable actions, and career development. Click the video above to learn more!

Benefits:

You’ll have access to medical, dental and vision insurance here.

Save for all your extra years after retirement with our 401K options.

We offer life insurance and disability benefits.

Everybody needs downtime, too. You’ll get paid time off.

Like attending concerts and events in Grand Rapids? We have a corporate suite at Van Andel Arena.

Business Casual Friday? Yes, please! We have less rules and more flexibility for work/life balance.

A few of the open positions at CareLinc:

Regional Sales RepresentativeCarelinc Medical Equipment – Grand Rapids, MI$60,000 – $150,000 a year

Delivery TechnicianCarelinc Medical Equipment – Grand Rapids, MI$17 – $20 an hour

Medical Customer Service RepresentativeCarelinc Medical Equipment – Holland, MI$12 – $15 an hour

Click the link below to see all job openings!