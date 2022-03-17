GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When a local company gives back to community, it makes everyone feel good. However when a company goes above and beyond, and takes the phrase “give back” to a new level, it’s incredible. CareLinc Medical Equipment employees did just that. Employees made the connection of a local family in need of medical equipment for their son, to a family who no longer needed their own equipment. In stead of re-selling the gently used items, they decided to do something special and provide a gift where it was needed the most.

Grab a tissue and click the video player above.