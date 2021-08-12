Junior Wheelchair sports camp is a game changer, thanks to Mary Free Bed and support from CareLinc

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-All children deserve to have a fun-filled summer camp experience. However for some children who use wheelchairs, the opportunity to attend camp hasn’t always been possible. Thanks to Mary Free Bed, and supporting companies like CareLinc Medical Equipment, summer sports camp for kids who use wheelchairs is possible!

The week-long camp provides kids of all abilities the opportunity to participate in several different sports with kids from across the U.S. The program is completely free to campers, and is the largest camp of its kind in the country.

Click the video above to watch!