‘Heroes Among Us’ raises funds for local healthcare workers, thanks to CareLinc Medical Equipment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-For the last few months, CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply has brought four West Michigan hospitals together to broadcast their incredible stories, and raise funds for hospital healthcare heroes.

100% of the donations were collected by Exalta Health, and went directly to hospital workers. From workers who have put in extra shifts and need help paying for childcare, to employees who have been furloughed, every dollar is given to the workers. With the support of CareLinc Medical Equipment and the local West Michigan community, more than $100,000 was raised. Mike Damstra, CEO of CareLinc, along with WOOD TV8’s Jordan Carson, presented checks to each of the hospitals. Click the video above to watch the check presentations to each of the hospitals.