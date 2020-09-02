‘Heroes Among Us’ Fund to give 100% of donations to local workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply has brought four West Michigan hospitals together to broadcast their incredible stories, and receive support from the community. Exalta Health is joining the efforts to help secure funds for this incredibly important effort. Wonder where the funds are going?

100% of the donations will go directly to hospital workers. From workers who have put in extra shifts and need help paying for childcare, to employees who have been furloughed, every dollar will be given to the workers. No amount is too big or too small. Every dollar counts. Watch video player above to learn more. Donate anonymously by clicking the link below.

Join us in celebrating the heroes behind the masks, as we speak to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines, and some of the patients who’ve survived the COVID-19 virus. Watch the impactful stories during the half-hour special broadcast, ‘Heroes Among Us’, September 7, at 7PM on WOOD TV8. Heroes Among Us is underwritten and fully funded by CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply.