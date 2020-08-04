Heroes Among Us: Donate to support West Michigan hospital workers during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical heroes are working tirelessly on the front lines to save our communities and keep our families safe. The Heroes Among Us During Covid-19 is a WOOD TV8 and WOTV4 campaign that will highlight the incredible stories that took place at some of the incredible hospitals across West Michigan. CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply has brought four West Michigan hospitals together to broadcast their incredible stories, and receive support from the community.

Exalta Health is joining the efforts to help secure funds for this incredibly important effort.

Click hereto donate

This fund will go to the medical miracle teams, some of the furloughed medical workers and heroes who are working during the world-wide pandemic. Funds raised will be divided to benefit workers at Saint Mary’s Mercy Health, Spectrum, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Metro Health.