Heroes Among Us: CareLinc CEO puts philanthropy first for local hospital healthcare workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-CareLinc Medical Equipment‘s CEO, Mike Damstra, puts his heart on his sleeve in a sit down interview with Jordan Carson. Damstra, the name behind the seven-week campaign, Hereos Among Us, talks about why he decided to bring four of the local hospitals together to tell their emotional COVID-19 stories to the public, and help raise funds for their front-line workers.

The campaign will benefit four participating hospitals including Saint Mary’s (Mercy Health), Metro Health, Spectrum Health and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. Click the video above to see West Michigan’s healthcare CEOs share in the joint message.

Join us in celebrating the heroes behind the masks, as we speak to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines, and some of the patients who’ve survived the COVID-19 virus. Watch the impactful stories each Tuesday throughout the month of August, on eightWest at 11AM on WOOD TV8.

Plus, the half-hour special broadcast, ‘Heroes Among Us’, September 7, at 7PM on WOOD TV8.

Heroes Among Us is underwritten and fully funded by CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply.