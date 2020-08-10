Donate to helping local hospital healthcare workers during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-

CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply has brought four West Michigan hospitals together to broadcast their incredible stories, and receive support from the community. Exalta Health is joining the efforts to help secure funds for this incredibly important effort. Watch video player above to learn more.

This fund will go to the medical miracle teams, some of the furloughed medical workers and heroes who are working during the world-wide pandemic. Funds raised will be divided to benefit workers at Saint Mary’s Mercy Health, Spectrum, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Metro Health.