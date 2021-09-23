Live Local Give Local

Cycling for a cure: CareLinc employees pedal with a purpose, at MSU Gran Fondo

CareLinc

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The MSU Gran Fondo is now in its eighth year in the fight against skin cancer. Cyclists come from across the country to ride thorough beautiful West Michigan, to support this important cause.

More than $1 million has been raised to Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s skin cancer awareness, prevention and research and fund groundbreaking discoveries, according to the MSU Gran Fondo Website. 70,000 Americans expected to be diagnosed with skin cancer this year.

Each year, CareLinc Medical Equipment brings together a team of employees and supporters to pedal for the cause. Click the video above to see the full story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jordan Carson

More Live Local Give Local

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon