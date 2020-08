GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When Jordan Gallagher began working at Mercy Health, he knew it was his calling from God. However he had no idea that a world-wide pandemic would take over hospitals across the country in 2020. Gallagher works in the ICU taking care of patients during COVID-19, and he knows that bringing the calm in the chaos is what he's called to do.

As we continue our in-depth special, 'Heroes Among Us', Gallagher sits down with Jordan Carson to talk about what it's been like to work at Mercy Health during these times, the team that gives him hope, and his faith and family that gives him strength. Click the video above to watch the full story.