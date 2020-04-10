CareLinc Medical helps provide more than 4,000 beds to Michigan during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Local, state, and federal health officials are working tirelessly to safeguard the health of families and individuals. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan is listed among the states without enough beds to sustain the infected population. With the help of a local company, thousands of beds have been purchased for patients throughout the state.

Jordan Carson sat down with Mike Damstra, President of CareLinc Medical Equipment. Click the video player above to watch.

CareLinc Medical Equipment is in a unique position to supply hospital beds, ventilators, suction machines and medical equipment to hospitals and relief centers. CareLinc employees have been working on the front lines in West Michigan and Detroit, working beside the National Guard to deliver beds to West Michigan hospitals and also set-up beds and equipment at the TCF Center (formerly COBO Hall).

Timeline of support by CareLinc Medical during the pandemic

3/27 – delivered & assembled hospital beds for Detroit area hospital

4/1 – CareLinc staff sets-up hospital beds & over-bed-tables, oxygen concentrators and suction machines in patient rooms in preparation for hospital overflow for GR area hospital

4/2 – 4/4 @ TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) in Detroit – team of 10 CareLinc staff assists the Michigan National Guard in assembly & set up of patient areas

4/3 – hospital beds are delivered & assembled to local GR hospital system

Ventilators & medical equipment have been provided to all 4 greater Grand Rapids hospital systems, multiple Hospice organizations and various skilled nursing facilities throughout Michigan & into Ohio in preparation for an influx in necessity due to Corona Virus.

“While it’s CareLinc Medical’s business to provide medical equipment, it’s more important to focus on the CareLinc staff that has been on-site at each of these locations to ensure the equipment was properly assembled, set-up and that it’s patient ready”. -Mike Damstra, President-CareLinc Medical Equipment

Along with efforts to help supply beds to communities across the state of Michigan, CareLinc Medical employees are taking necessary precautions and utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer while helping customers in their homes. While these employees are very familiar to working with sensitive or high-risk customers, CareLinc has always cared for others like they do for their own loved ones.