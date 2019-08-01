CareLinc Medical Equipment supports athletes across the Midwest through Mary Free Bed’s Jr Wheelchair Sports Camp

Mary Free Bed’s Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports welcomed campers from all over Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Each year camp is led by instructors who are also competitive wheelchair athletes. Fifty campers with disabilities came together for Mary Free Bed’s 35th Annual Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp from July 22-26. Campers from the age of 7 – 18 played sports such as lacrosse, kayaking and sled hockey, and made lifelong memories with kids “just like them.”

The sport sessions ran daily and included basketball, cycling, football, frisbee golf, handball, sled hockey, softball, swimming and tennis. The newest sports available for campers were lacrosse and kayaking.

Every year former campers return as volunteers to relive camp days of old and give back to the younger kids. This year, the total number of volunteers reaches almost 100 people across the week.

Initiatives like this couldn’t happen without the support of philanthropic companies, like CareLinc Medical Equipment. CareLinc, since it’s inception in 1997, had philanthropy instilled within their genetics. CareLinc Medial Equipment donates new and used equipment wherever it might be needed. Their employees also volunteer at events that help raise money and awareness for causes with meaningful impact.

CareLinc was a large supporter in this year’s camp, and also donated a basketball wheelchair sports-chair on the last day of camp.