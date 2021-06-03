CareLinc employees assemble more than 100 beds at the VA, helping local veterans who served so bravely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Veterans will feel more at home in a new building, thanks to CareLinc employees. The Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids is now fully equipped with beds that CareLinc employees delivered and assembled. In one day, employees stepped out to volunteer and assemble more than one-hundred beds for vets. The Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids can now do an even better job of serving those who served us, so bravely. Click the video above to watch!

