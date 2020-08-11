Bringing faith to the forefront: COVID-19 stories from behind the masks at Mercy Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When Jordan Gallagher began working at Mercy Health, he knew it was his calling from God. However he had no idea that a world-wide pandemic would take over hospitals across the country in 2020. Gallagher works in the ICU taking care of patients during COVID-19, and he knows that bringing the calm in the chaos is what he’s called to do.

As we continue our in-depth special, ‘Heroes Among Us’, Gallagher sits down with Jordan Carson to talk about what it’s been like to work at Mercy Health during these times, the team that gives him hope, and his faith and family that gives him strength. Click the video above to watch the full story.

The Heroes Among Us campaign will benefit four participating hospitals including Saint Mary’s (Mercy Health), Metro Health, Spectrum Health and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Join us in celebrating the heroes behind the masks, as we speak to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines, and some of the patients who’ve survived the COVID-19 virus. Watch the impactful stories each Tuesday throughout the month of August, on eightWest at 11AM on WOOD TV8.

Plus, the half-hour special broadcast, ‘Heroes Among Us’, September 7, at 7PM on WOOD TV8.

Heroes Among Us is underwritten and fully funded by CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply.