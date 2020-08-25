A look through the glass: Spectrum Health doctor makes a sentimental sacrifice during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Imagine spending the day working with COVID-19 patients, and your nights quarantined away from your family and baby, only to have contact on an electronic device or through a window. That’s been the reality for many forntline workers during the pandemic. Here’s the incredible story of a doctor at Spectrum Health who lived that reality, and continues to care for patients every day.

The campaign will benefit four participating hospitals including Saint Mary’s (Mercy Health), Metro Health, Spectrum Health and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. Click the video above to see West Michigan’s healthcare CEOs share in the joint message. Join us in celebrating the heroes behind the masks, as we speak to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines, and some of the patients who’ve survived the COVID-19 virus. Watch the impactful stories each Tuesday throughout the month of August, on eightWest at 11AM on WOOD TV8.

Plus, the half-hour special broadcast, ‘Heroes Among Us’, September 7, at 7PM on WOOD TV8.

Exalta Health is joining the efforts to help secure funds for this incredibly important effort.

Heroes Among Us is underwritten and fully funded by CareLinc Medical Equipment and Supply.