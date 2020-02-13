Bright road ahead for Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan, thanks to Cool Cars for Remarkable Kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) For decades, Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan has opened its doors to families with children receiving critical medical attention in Grand Rapids. Each night, more than 35 individuals stay at the house. For many families, transportation can be a barrier of getting from point A to point B. The previous vehicle at RMHWM had for the most part, run it’s course. The last thing families who stay at the house need to think about is reliable transportation, so a local business stepped up to ensure the road ahead will be bright. GM Financial and Berger Chevrolet are helping to provide families in the house with better and more reliable transportation to six referral hospital facilities. The program is called Cool Cars for Remarkable Kids. The effort is part of GM’s Cool Cars for Remarkable Kids program, part of a larger Mobility Initiative.

Click the video above to watch.

There are many ways to get involved with Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. For information on how you can support their mission through a financial gift, volunteering, donating wish list items or simply attending an event, click here to help.