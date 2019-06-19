Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s event dishes great food and information, at men’s healthy cook-off

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) and FireKeepers Casino Hotel held a milestone groundbreaking ceremony today to initiate construction of a second hotel tower and additional amenities at the award-winning property in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Construction on the hotel tower will provide an additional 203 hotel rooms, including fourteen suites, plus a transformed hotel lobby area, a new signature restaurant, new high limit slot and table game areas and a new VIP lounge. The groundbreaking ceremony took place less than two months before the tribe celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Grand Opening of FireKeepers Casino.

The new eight-story hotel will be designed in alignment with FireKeepers’ existing standards of excellence, as the current hotel has been designated a AAA Four Diamond award winner for the past five consecutive years. The new hotel rooms will feature upscale built-in décor along with the latest in guest service technology.

The welcoming 39,000 square foot first level will deliver a vibrant new lobby bar and front desk while increasing the focus on seven main pillars which represent the Seven Grandfather Teachings of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi: Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom.

FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, one of Michigan’s finest dining experiences, will enjoy a new location with seating for approximately 125, and an interior that retains a focus on the tribal namesake, water, plus a new fire feature. Nibi will also feature expanded wine storage and presentation, and a private dining area for up to 20, perfect for special parties or small business meetings.