Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s event dishes great food and information, at men’s healthy cook-off

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, in collaboration with the NAACP, held the annual ‘Let’s Talk Health”, Real Men Cook event on Thursday, June 13th at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.
Let’s Talk Health has focused on the African-American and Latino population around Grand Rapids,and the state of Michigan. One of the ways BCBS is spreading awareness about men’s health is through local events.
The Let’s Talk Health, Real Men Can Cook and Eat Healthy event brought together local celebrity men, who spent time in the kitchen preparing healthy dishes to serve to the audience. Jordan Carson and Casey Jones, both of WOOD TV8, served as co-emcees for the event. County Commissioner, Jim Talen, took home the $1,000 Grand Prize for his dish. His winnings will be donated to the Coalition to End Homelessness. Ace Marasigan won the People’s Choice, awarding him $500 for his charity of choice; the Grand Rapids Asian Festival.