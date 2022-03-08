West Michigan BIGGBY lovers share their favorite specialty drinks and eats

BIGGBY Coffee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Community members love BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan, and it’s easy to see why! In February, Jordan Carson did a call out on Facebook to see who wanted to be featured on the next BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan commercial. The response was huge! With so many community members excited to be featured, we decided to create 3 upcoming commercials! Here’s a look at the second commercial and what specialty drink and food item people love from their favorite BIGGBY!

Click the video player above to watch!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jordan Carson

More Live Local Give Local

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon