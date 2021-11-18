Watch: Jordan Carson surprises CPHS teachers and students with $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Jordan Carson surprised two local teachers on television! The two Comstock Park High School teachers were nominated by another teacher who works at the school, located on six mile avenue in Comstock Park. Jordan and her crew met the students and teachers outside at the football field for the surprise of $500, underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan! Click the video above to watch!

Each month we’re surprising local teachers across West Michigan! Do you know of a teacher worthy of the recognition? Nominate someone! A teacher teaching in the classroom, or a parent teaching from home…they’re all eligible to win! Visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan page to nominate!