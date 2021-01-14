Vote: Local teacher will win $1,000 as the 2020 BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-You nominated, you recommended, and BIGGBY listened & awarded teachers with $500 for their classrooms in 2020. We know teachers have worked extra hard this past year so we want to show our appreciation and award one of our 2020 winners with an extra $1,000.

VOTE for the BIGGBY COFFEE 2020 Teacher Of The Year:

Visit the BIGGBY Of WEST MI FB PAGE to vote for one teacher to win a $1,000 check for their classroom. Voting ends on Jan 31. The winner will be announced on Feb 1, 2021.