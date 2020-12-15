Video: BIGGBY COFFEE brings holiday joy to kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations have partnered with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, brewing change this holiday season. Customers at BIGGBY® could support children at the hospital by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Money raised helped to purchase toys for children at the hospital.

Watch the video player to see more!

Both WOOD TV8/WOTV4’s Maranda of “Where You Live” and Jordan Carson from Live Local-Give Local, along with Aly Mac, and Lauren “shmitty” Smith from iHeartRadio partnered to shop for toys at the Cascade Meijer for the kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.