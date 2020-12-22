Thanks to community, BIGGBY COFFEE raised thousands for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Partnering with Helen DeVos Children’s

Hospital Foundation, West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations raised more than $7,500 for the

hospital’s Child Life Program. Customers who visited BIGGBY® locations from November

23rd through December 9th had the opportunity to support the children at the hospital by

rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Money raised was used to purchase toys

for the children at the hospital this holiday season and will be used throughout the year to

provide comfort during their stay.



“We are so thankful for the members of our community that came together to raise almost

$8,000 for the children’s hospital. This will make such an impact on the lives of the children

in the hospital, especially for the upcoming holidays” says West Michigan BIGGBY®

Operator, Tim Hoffman.



The Spectrum Health Foundation endeavors to improve health, inspire hope and save lives through philanthropy. Since 1998, donors have contributed more than $486 million to bolster Spectrum Health, a not-for-profit health system comprised of 14 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The foundation works with donors to distribute approximately $20 million annually in support of research, innovation, clinical care and other services to patients and families.



BIGGBY® COFFEE is a come-as-you-are and be-who-you-are kind of place! It’s where old friends gather and new friendships are made. To learn more about BIGGBY COFFEE, visit biggby.com.