Teachers are surprised with $500, thanks to BIGGBY COFFEE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Though the school year may look differently, the commitment of local teachers continues to shine. Whether parents are teaching from home, or teachers are educating from the classroom or virtually, BIGGBY recognizes all they do, and wants to say thank you. Jordan Carson surprised local West Michigan teachers with $500, thanks to BIGGBY COFFEE!

Click the video above to see us surprise Ms. Lindsay Goode at Emmons Lake Elementary in Caledonia, and Mrs. Kathy Thwaites from West Early Childhood Center in Coopersville!

BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI is continuing to celebrate teachers for their hard work. Each month, BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan has been choosing local teachers to win $500, to use in their classroom. Watch us call and surprise local educators by clicking the video above.

To nominate your favorite teacher visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page.