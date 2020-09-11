Surprising teachers with $500 from BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Though the school year may look differently, the committement of local teachers continues to shine. Whether parents are teaching from home, or teachers are educating from the classroom or virtually, BIGGBY recognizes all they do, and wants to say thank you.

BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI is continuing to celebrate teachers for their hard work. Each month, BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan has been choosing local teachers to win $500, to use in their classroom. Watch us call and surprise local educators by clicking the video above.

To nominate your favorite teacher visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan Facebook Page.